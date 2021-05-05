Connor McDavid is up to 93 points in 51 games.

He needs seven points in his final five games to reach the century mark in a shortened 56-game season.

McDavid picked up two assists as the Edmonton Oilers (-210) beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Oilers’ captain, who was -145 to record multiple points in the win over Vancouver, has produced two points or more in eight of his past nine games.

After a four-point night against the Canucks on Monday night, I set his over/under at 103.

With two assists on Tuesday night, McDavid is up to nine points in the first three games of the month.

I’ll double down on 103 as his 56-game point total.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday May 5, 2021.

McDavid delivers another multi-point performance

McDavid assisted on a pair of goals from Leon Draisaitl in Tuesday night’s win.

McDavid and Draisaitl both have multiple points in each of their first three games of the month.

“He's gone to another level...”@PierreVLeBrun on why Wayne Gretzky believes Connor McDavid will hit the 100-point plateau: https://t.co/QbFwt8b7YA#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/QkLsIzLkS5 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 4, 2021

Edmonton has outscored its opponents a combined 13-5 while winning all three of those games.

The Oilers are now nine points clear of the Winnipeg Jets for the No. 2 seed in the North Division.

They’re six points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot with one game in hand.

While there is still a slim chance they can catch Toronto, it’s more likely Edmonton will remain in the No. 2 spot.

A dominant playmaking centre among his many positive attributes, Connor McDavid's game vs the Canucks on Tuesday was the 103rd multi-assist effort of his career. It's 1 more than anyone on this list- one that goes back 2 seasons prior to the @EdmontonOilers superstar's NHL debut pic.twitter.com/MqEKWEbO49 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 5, 2021

Nobody expects that to slow down McDavid. The biggest question now isn’t if he will reach 100 points, but how soon McDavid will get to the century mark.

Sabres double down versus Isles

NHL favourites went 3-2 on Tuesday night, with a couple of notable upsets by the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils.

After falling behind 3-1 to the New York Islanders, Anders Bjork scored twice in regulation for the Sabres (+220) and then netted the shootout winner in a 4-3 victory.

Buffalo, which owns the NHL’s worst record at 15-32-7, completed the sweep of its two-game series with the Islanders.

Pavel Zacha scored twice as the Devils (+210) beat the Boston Bruins 4-3.

The over hit in both of those upsets and went 4-1 overall on Tuesday night.

Suns burns Cavs in OT

The Phoenix Suns pulled off one of the most impressive covers of the NBA season in a 134-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Cavs +12.5 is an all-time ATS loss — Doug Kezirian (@DougESPN) May 5, 2021

Phoenix, which was a 12.5-point road favourite, needed a basket in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game at 114 and force overtime.

The Suns outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra frame to cover.

The Suns were 12.5-point favorites @WilliamHillUS , and covered that spread in overtime.



The Suns are the first team to cover as a double-digit favorite in a game that went to overtime over the last 30 seasons (including playoffs). pic.twitter.com/gXZR9LbhSy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2021

Phoenix became the first team to cover as a double-digit favourite in a game that went to overtime over the past 30 seasons.

The Suns, which opened with a win total set at over/under 38.0, are tied with the Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA at 47-38.

Raptors’ playoff hopes extinguished

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes one final blow with a 105-100 win on Tuesday night.

While they covered as an 11.5-point underdog, the Raptors are now 3.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference following the loss.

Fred VanVleet: "We're the best worst team of all-time." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 5, 2021

Toronto is 27-39 with six games left in their regular season schedule.

The Raptors will fall well short of their win total future, which opened at 42.5 for the 2020-21 season.