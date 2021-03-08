The Calgary Flames have struggled to remain above .500 all season.

The Ottawa Senators have been a big reason for that, at least as of late.

The Senators (+155) beat Calgary 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday night. The Flames rallied from down 3-1 in the third period but ultimately fell short.

Ottawa has now won three of the five meetings between the teams this season.

In all three of their wins versus Calgary, the Senators have been an underdog of +130 or longer odds.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday March 8, 2021.

Senators upset Flames in shootout

After winning just two of its first 15 games, Ottawa is 7-5-0 over its past 12 games.

The Senators are 3-2-0 against the Flames over that span. The over is 4-0-1 in those five meetings.

Connor Brown, Ryan Dzingel and Colin White all scored for Ottawa in Sunday’s win. Matt Murray stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced before Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson delivered in the shootout.

Calgary fell to 0-4 in the second of back-to-back games this season.

Taken down by the Senators in a 4-3 SO decision Sunday night, the #Flames struggles continue as they've won just 3 of their past 11 contests. With it, they've racked a worse record than all but 5 teams on this list that dates back almost 3 weeks of NHL play pic.twitter.com/AXJ1M59JE0 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 8, 2021

With a little more success against the Senators, the Flames would be right in the thick of the North Division playoff race.

Instead, Calgary is three points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot, with three more games played.

After back-to-back losses over the weekend, incoming head coach Darryl Sutter will have his work cut out for him as he officially takes over on Tuesday.

NBA All-Star Wrap

For the first time since late December, there was no NBA regular-season action to bet on this past weekend.

Still, the NBA All-Star Game delivered a sweat.

LeBron James of the @Lakers has now started for the winning team in the All-Star Game in 4 straight years.



The only players to have longer streaks are Oscar Robertson (6 straight, 1961-66) and Julius Erving (5 straight, 1980-84). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 8, 2021

Team LeBron (-4.5) covered easily in a 170-150 victory. The drama centered on the total, which was set at 318.

Damian Lillard pulls up for three from downtown for the win as Team LeBron (-4.5) beats Team Durant 170-150 in the #NBAAllStar game. The over (318) also hit on the final shot of the game.pic.twitter.com/XWl0jqnA2j — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 8, 2021

Moments before Damian Lillard ended it with a three-point shot from half-court, Team LeBron led 167-157.

Anyone who had bet the under was pulling for Team LeBron to end it.

Instead, James Harden splashed a three that cut the deficit to 17 and guaranteed the over would hit.

Lillard then picked up the ball and launched a three from deep for the win.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650) won NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Perfect from the field 🔥 Giannis is this year's All-Star Game MVP! pic.twitter.com/qepvZDQpFu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 8, 2021

Stephen Curry (+110) took care of business as the betting favourite to win the three-point contest. Anfernee Simons (+225) won the dunk contest.

DeChambeau Delivers Again At Bay Hill

Bryson DeChambeau (+1200) rallied to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

DeChambeau, who finished in the top four in two of his previous four starts at Bay Hill and has never missed the cut there, held off Lee Westwood to pick up his first victory since the U.S. Open last September.

A text from Tiger this morning reminded Bryson to "play boldly," just as Mr. Palmer would say.@b_dechambeau | @APinv pic.twitter.com/s9HuEf6Grd — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 7, 2021

DeChambeau trailed Westwood by one stroke entering the final round.

Sunday’s comeback was DeChambeau’s fifth win after trailing entering the final round over the past five seasons. No other golfer has more.

Canadian Corey Conners, who had the shortest odds to win among the Canadian entries at +8000, finished third.

Larson Wins Pennzoil 400

All eyes were on Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday to see if the NASCAR Cup Series would produce another long-shot winner.

Kyle Larson made sure that it didn’t happen.

Larson, who was +850 to win outright, was among the top seven choices to take the checkered flag.

It ended a string of three straight winners at +2500 or longer to open the Cup Series season.

