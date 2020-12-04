Poulin 'surprised' Rangers not allowing Lafreniere to go to WJC

The countdown is on for the NHL.

While the 2020-21 NBA season is right around the corner, the hockey world continues to wait for the latest on news of when an NHL season could start and what it will look like.

The good news for hockey fans is that the World Juniors are set to take place this month, even if the two most recent first-overall picks will not be taking part.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Dec. 4, 2020.

Lafreniere, Hughes Will Not Play In WJC

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the New York Rangers would not release 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald informed USA Hockey that 2019 first-overall pick Jack Hughes will not be released either.

There was a lot of debate on Twitter about whether the teams were making the right decisions, especially considering the possibility that the start date for the 2020-21 NHL season could be pushed back to February.

For as much as I would love to see both players compete in the WJC, I can understand why the Rangers and Devils made these decisions.

And to be completely transparent, I worked pretty hard last season to acquire the first-overall pick in my dynasty fantasy hockey league for this upcoming draft.

So the next time Lafreniere hits the ice for a competitive hockey game, it will be as a member of my fantasy squad.

Davis Re-signs With Lakers

While we continue to await word on the start date for the NHL season, the NBA season is right around the corner.

After the big trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick on Wednesday, we received the news that Anthony Davis had agreed to a long-term deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Davis finalized a five-year, $190 million max contract with Los Angeles.

With Davis and LeBron James both under contract, the Lakers are once again the betting favourite to repeat as NBA champions.

NFL Week 13 Preps

While the Thursday Night Football matchups haven’t always been great over the years, I certainly prefer to watch NFL football over anything else on Thursday nights.

With no NFL game last night, I was forced to concentrate on preparing for an absolutely loaded slate of games this Sunday.

Fortunately, ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay joined Laura Diakun for the latest edition of the Fantasy Forecast, in which he addressed Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s value heading into the fantasy postseason among other things.

Fantasy Forecast: Week 13 Is Deshaun Watson's value trending downward heading into the fantasy football playoffs? Is the Rams running back situation and clearer after a strong performance from Cam Akers against the 49ers? ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay joins Laura Diakun to discuss those topics and more in the latest edition of Fantasy Forecast for Week 13.

Plus, I checked in with ‘The Big E’ Eric Cohen to get his top plays for Week 13 in the NFL.

I can confirm I will be tailing him this week.