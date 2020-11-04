Sports took a back seat to a much more important event on Tuesday night.

Our friends south of the border headed to the polls in record numbers to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

While the race for the White House continues this morning with some absolutely crucial swing states still up for grabs, and some absolutely wild swings in the betting odds for who will win, we can only hope that every single vote is counted fairly and accurately to ensure the integrity of the process.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Nov. 3, 2020.

NFL Week 9 Lines

While the world watched the election results, we started to turn our attention to Week 9 in the NFL.

The ‘Big E’ Eric Cohen provided us with our first look at the lines.

Market Insights: NFL Week 9 NFL betting underdogs went 10-4 against the spread in Week 8, including seven outright wins. Will that trend continue in Week 9? 'The Big E' Eric Cohen takes a look at the early lines in the latest edition of Market Insights.

Here are the five point spreads that I’m most intrigued by entering Week 9.

Green Bay Packers -5.5 at San Francisco 49ers

The Packers could be without their top three running backs for a trip to San Francisco on a short week. However, the 49ers are without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, star tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, which is why that line hasn’t moved from Green Bay -5.5 on the road. Since the start of last season, the Packers are 0-5 straight up and 1-3-1 against the spread in their five west coast games. They will need another big game from Aaron Rodgers to buck that trend on a short week.

Packers' RB situation right now: A.J. Dillon out due to positive COVID-19 test. Jamaal Williams out due to "high-risk close contacts" designation after Dillon's positive test. Aaron Jones' status still undetermined after he missed the last two games with a calf injury. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/GS32jxvXrn — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 3, 2020

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs -10.5

This number was as high as 12 at some spots but it’s now hovering around 10.5. Kansas City is 14-2-1 ATS dating back to last season including the playoffs, which sets up an interesting matchup. Teddy Bridgewater is 31-11 ATS in his career as a starter. Is 10.5 points enough to keep this game close and cover on the road?

Seattle Seahawks -2.5 at Buffalo Bills

These teams have nearly identical records with Seattle at 6-2 and Buffalo at 6-2. However, the Seahawks have the second shortest odds to win the Super Bowl out of the NFC, while the Bills have the fourth shortest odds out of the AFC. Can Buffalo beat a legitimate Super Bowl contender and prove it deserves to be in that conversation as well? The Bills dropped games to the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs already, so this is a potential statement game for them. Our TSN NFL analyst Davis Sanchez is leaning towards the Seahawks -2.5.

Early Lean: Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills The 6-1 Seahawks will visit the 6-2 Bills in a marquee matchup for Week 9. Seattle is a 2.5-point favourite on the road. TSN NFL analyst Davis Sanchez joins Sportscentre's Rod Smith to reveal which way he is leaning in that matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers -13.5 at Dallas Cowboys

The Steelers are an NFL-best 7-0 straight up and 6-1 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, Dallas is the only remaining NFL team that has yet to cover the spread at 0-7, which matches the worst ATS start since the 1970 merger. Is there a number you would trust the Cowboys at to cover?

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5.5

The Saints have won four straight against Tampa Bay, but it’s the Buccaneers that are listed at -5.5 for this NFC South showdown. Antonio Brown is set to make his debut, while Chris Godwin could be back for Tampa Bay. With the Buccaneers at the top of the NFL in DVOA, they are getting a ton of respect at home. Can Drew Brees and company upset the Buccaneers on the road? Tampa Bay is 0-2 ATS in prime-time games with Tom Brady at quarterback, losing outright to the Chicago Bears and only narrowly beating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Road To The Masters

This week’s Vivint Houston Open is the final stop on the road to The Masters.

Dustin Johnson opened as the betting favourite at +750 odds.

Michael Harrison took a first look at the field for the Vivint Houston Open.