The Montreal Canadiens are rolling right now.

Montreal (-165) improved to 6-1-2 with a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Coming off their first regulation loss of the season, the Habs scored six goals in the first two periods against Vancouver and cruised to a lopsided win.

Listed at +500 odds to win the North Division at the start of the season, the Canadiens are now +160 to win the division – only the Toronto Maple Leafs (+120) have shorter odds.

Montreal currently trails Toronto by one point at the top of the standings, but the Habs have a game in hand.

While it might not be a playoff series, that Original Six rivalry is going to really heat up if it’s the Canadiens and Maple Leafs fighting for first place in the North Division all season long

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021.

Habs Rolling

Nine games into a 56-game season, the Habs’ Stanley Cup odds have shortened from +3000 to +1400.

The Canadiens still have a long way to go to prove they even deserve to be in that conversation, but it’s interesting that only six teams in the league have shorter odds to win it all following their latest win.

Jeff Petry had two goals and an assist, including the game-winning goal.

Delivering a pair of goals at even strength to propel his team to a 6-2 win over the Canucks tonight (and give him 11 points just 9 games into 2020-21), Jeff Petry also has now climbed into the top 8 on this list of noted goal scoring defencemen in @CanadiensMTL franchise history pic.twitter.com/CrujDFV7fL — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 2, 2021

Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen both had two points, with the latter picking up a shorthanded goal.

Carey Price turned aside 27 of the 29 shots he faced to improve to 4-0-2 this season.

He’s certainly had a ton of help.

Montreal has scored four goals or more in seven of its nine games this season, including five of its six wins.

While time will tell whether the Habs are a legitimate contender, they have certainly established that they can be relied on for fantasy options early on.

The Canadiens will play Vancouver again tonight before wrapping up the week with a home-and-home set against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and Saturday night.

If you can grab one of Montreal’s top-nine forwards on the waiver wire in your league, they might be worth taking a chance on this week.

NHL Favourites Sweep

On a night in which NHL favourites went 4-0 (The New York Rangers were a PK in their win over the Pittsburgh Penguins), the Calgary Flames (-125) rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout.

It was the type of loss that left you wondering just how different things would have been if Connor Hellebuyck had just made one more save.

JUST GOTTA GET PUCKS ON NET: A must-see as Chris Tanev beats Connor Hellebuyck...from his own blue line. 😳



WATCH: https://t.co/xtENC9KMTA#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/MLA25E3fZY — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 2, 2021

Calgary, which had dropped three in a row before handing the Habs their first loss of the season on Saturday night, earned a much-needed two points in the first of a three-game set in Winnipeg.

Squaring it at 2-2 in the 3rd en route to his team's 4-3 shootout victory over the Jets tonight, Johnny Gaudreau now has had at least a point in each of the @NHLFlames first 8 games of 2020-21. As this shows, he now sits behind just 4 season opening streaks on this franchise list pic.twitter.com/WETxliCIMf — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 2, 2021

The Flames and Jets are back in action tonight before wrapping up that series on Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (-175) beat the Nashville Predators 5-2.

The Lightning (-175) improved to 5-1-1 with a 5-2 win over the Predators on Monday night. Tampa Bay currently has the third shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup (+750) behind only the Golden Knights (+700) and the Avalanche (+700).https://t.co/tHUtXbCbwT pic.twitter.com/EZ1AhgBsRU — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 2, 2021

The Boston Bruins (-145) beat the Washington Capitals 5-3.

First Look At The Field

Patrick Reed is already the biggest villain the golf world has had in quite a while.

While it’s going to take some time to get past what we just witnessed at the Farmers Insurance Open, the next stop is TPC Scottsdale this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Reed will not compete this week, but Jon Rahm will and he’s the betting favourite to win the event at +600 odds.

Our Michael Harrison delivered a first look at the field for this week’s PGA Tour event.

First Look At The Field: On the heels of a controversial turn at the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour is headed to TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. @houndogharrison has our first look at the field for this week's tournament.https://t.co/jARDXAn8Lr pic.twitter.com/UTgm7ibjxO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 2, 2021

For the record, Harrison isn’t the only TSN Edge contributor who recommended I take a long look at Max Homa at +7000 odds.

Homa is definitely trending up heading into this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Will this finally be the week he puts it all together and captures a second trophy?