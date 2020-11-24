Tom Brady goes to bed at 8:30 p.m. ET on most nights.

But that’s not possible on nights when he has to take the field for an NFL prime-time game that kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Say what you want about Brady’s sleep schedule, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including their 43-year-old quarterback, have looked like a much different team in prime-time games this season.

That was certainly the case in last night’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay fell to 1-3 in prime-time games this season, including a 0-4 record against the spread.

Brady was held to 26-of-48 for 216 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s now 1-6 in his past seven night games dating back to last season with the New England Patriots. Compare that to an 11-3 record in day games.

I suspect this won’t be the last time that we hear about Brady’s sleep patterns this season.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020.

Rams On The Move In NFC Playoff Picture

The Rams won and covered as four-point underdogs last night.

While Brady was fighting to stay awake, Jared Goff tied his record for the second-most completions in Monday Night Football history with 39.

Goff went 39-of-51 for 376 yards and three touchdowns, with a pair of interceptions.

Cooper Kupp led the way with 11 receptions for 145 yards. Robert Woods chipped in 12 receptions for 130 yards and a score.

Goff once again thrived in empty sets, going 15-of-17 for 205 yards in those situations.

Los Angeles at least temporarily moves into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, one game back of the New Orleans Saints.

With four of their six remaining games against NFC West opponents, including two meetings with the Arizona Cardinals and another against the Seattle Seahawks, it will be interesting to see if the Rams can win their division and compete for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

With Week 11 in the books, we now turn our attention to Week 12 and the final couple of weeks of the fantasy football regular season.

Whether you’re focus is on fighting for that No. 1 seed or just getting into the playoffs, we have you covered when it comes to the top waiver wire options.

Here is a look at five players to consider that are owned in less than 50 per cent of TSN fantasy football leagues:

RB Gus Edwards, Ravens: J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19, which leaves Edwards as the clear No. 1 running back for Baltimore in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s rostered in just 14 per cent of leagues.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Colts: Coming off another strong performance with three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Green Bay Packers, Pittman should be rostered in more 41.9 per cent of leagues. He could be in for his best performance of the season against the Tennessee Titans this week.

WR Tim Patrick, Broncos: While he doesn’t have the highest ceiling in this group, the floor is pretty good for Patrick with at least four catches and either 60 yards or a touchdown in three straight outings since Denver’s bye week.

TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys: Schultz rewarded my faith in him as a desperation add last week with the winning touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Considering how thin the tight end position is in fantasy, plus the fact that he’s shown some instant chemistry with Andy Dalton, Schultz is a viable option if you need help at tight end.

RB Frank Gore, Jets: Jets’ rookie running back La’Mical Perine is expected to miss some time with a high ankle sprain. With Perine sidelined, Gore will step right back into the starting role against the Dolphins this week. That makes him an interesting floor play for those who are desperate for help at the position.