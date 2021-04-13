Dubas: Adding to goaltending depth allows Andersen to ‘only return when he’s at his best’

In so many words, Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas confirmed what so many Leafs fans have been thinking the past few years at the trade deadline: The time to win is now.

After adding forward Nick Foligno and a viable backup goalie in David Rittich on Sunday night, Dubas added a few more pieces on Monday with the hope that it was enough for his team to do something the franchise hasn’t done since 1967.

TradeCentre 2021 recap

Dubas put a feather in the cap of a busy 48-hour period on Monday, acquiring defenceman Ben Hutton from Anaheim in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2022, as well as centre Antti Suomela from the Sharks for winger Alexander Barabanov.

Hutton adds some much-needed depth on the blueline, which is something the Maple Leafs have been missing in previous recent playoff runs.

Suomela added more depth up front after the acquisitions of Foligno and Riley Nash in the days leading up to the deadline.

Dubas’ aggressiveness was almost unanimously applauded by both fans and analysts, which seems like somewhat of a foreign concept in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs currently sit at +800 odds to win the Stanley Cup, behind only the Colorado Avalanche (+425) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (+600).

Meanwhile, after years of trade speculation, Sam Bennett was finally moved out of Calgary before Monday’s trade deadline.

The Florida Panthers have geared up for a Stanley Cup run with the additions of Bennett, Nikita Gusev and Brandon Montour.

While the 24-year-old Bennett has just 12 points in 38 games this season, a fresh start with some new linemates in a new situation could be a good thing.

The Panthers are just two points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Central Division.

As of this morning, Florida is +550 to win the Central.

The Winnipeg Jets added to their blueline with the acquisition of Jordie Benn from the Vancouver Canucks for a sixth round pick in 2021.

While it seemed like the majority of the bigger names had already moved heading into the final stretch before the deadline, the Washington Capitals had one final blockbuster in mind that came in just before the bell.

The Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings for a package that included Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

Washington is currently the second choice to win the East Division at +190 odds, behind only the New York Islanders (+160).

The Boston Bruins were fairly quiet yesterday after landing Taylor Hall on Sunday night.

The addition of Hall sparked the biggest movement from an odds perspective, as Boston went from +2000 to win the Stanley Cup to +1700 to win it all at DraftKings.

Campbell’s record streak ends

The Maple Leafs quickly shifted from a consensus winner on trade deadline day to losers at night, falling 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens.

The loss was Toronto’s first since March 19.

Jack Campbell’s NHL record of consecutive wins to start the season was snapped at 11.

Campbell gave up two goals on the first three shots of the game, while the team in front of him did little to help him out early with just three shots on net in the first period compared to 12 for Montreal.

The Maple Leafs picked up the pace in the second when Auston Matthews potted his league-leading 32nd goal of the season before Tavares evened up the score at 2-2.

Josh Anderson put the Habs back in front and Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter for his second of the game late in the third, as Montreal snapped a three-game slide.

The Canadiens now hold an eight-point lead over the Flames for the final playoff spot in the North, with Calgary heading to Montreal for a pivotal two-game set that begins on Wednesday.

Brown’s scoring streak continues

The Ottawa Senators (+170) beat the Jets 4-2 to snap a four-game slide, with the help of a former Maple Leaf who just can’t seem to miss the net these days.

With a goal in eight straight games, Connor Brown tied Matthews for the longest goal streak this season.

Only Jaromir Jagr and Teemu Selanne have had longer goal-scoring streaks over the past 25 seasons.

That’s pretty good company for a former sixth-round pick, but Brown wasn’t the only Senator to find himself among an elite bunch after the game.

On the flip side, the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Winnipeg

The Jets remain in second in the North Division with 53 points – six points back of the Maple Leafs for top spot.

Edelman calls it quits

After 12 seasons in New England, Julian Edelman announced his retirement where it all began at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

Edelman leaves the game as one of the most prolific pass catchers in Patriots franchise history, only second behind Wes Welker in receptions (620) and fourth in receiving yards (6,822).

Tom Brady’s security blanket for a decade retires a three time-super bowl champion, which includes MVP honours in Superbowl LIII.

Edelman is the last domino to fall from the core that dominated the AFC East for a decade, but New England already looks much improved from last season with the additions of Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to help fill the void left by those who helped build the dynasty of the 2000s.

The Patriots are currently the third choice to win the AFC East at +375 behind the Buffalo Bills (-155) and the Miami Dolphins (+340).