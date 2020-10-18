Injuries wreaking havoc on 49ers; Rams 'back to where they want to be'

NFC West rivals will collide on Sunday Night Football across the TSN Network in Week 6.

Jared Goff and the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams will visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the 2-3 San Francisco 49ers.

The last two NFC Super Bowl representatives are headed in completely opposite directions, as the Rams are coming off back-to-back wins while the Niners have lost consecutive games.

Los Angeles is actually a questionable pass interference call away from a 5-0 start.

The Rams are currently a three-point road favorite.

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread this season, covering in all four games in which they have been the favourite.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Line: Rams -3

Total: 50.5

A Mismatch on paper

Only two teams have allowed fewer points per game this season than Los Angeles - Baltimore and Indianapolis.

The Rams have held four of their first five opponents to 19 points or less.

That spells trouble for San Francisco’s anemic offence, which ranks 21st in yards per game, 18th in points per game and 24th by DVOA.

Garoppolo will once again try to play through a high ankle sprain.

If last week’s performance is any indication, it could be another long evening for Niners Nation.

Jimmy Garoppolo 1st half stats:



7/17

77 pass yds

2 INT

15.7 Passer rating



Rough day for Jimmy G pic.twitter.com/jVDnJb7LOl — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 11, 2020

Jimmy G was picked off twice and sacked three times in just two quarters of action in a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins, earning the worst quarterback rating of his career.

He completed just 7-of-17 pass attempts against the Fins.

Only two starting quarterbacks have a worse passer grade from Pro Football Focus than Garoppolo this season.

Now he has to deal a ferocious Los Angeles defence that leads the league in sacks (20), and owns PFF’s fourth-highest coverage grade.

Two-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald has an NFL best six sacks and 33 pressures.

He should feast on San Francisco’s 19th-ranked pass blocking unit.

Flipping the Script

On the other side of the ball, the Rams are taking a page out of the 49ers playbook from 2019 and dominating opponents via the run.

The Rams have stolen (back) the 49ers' soul pic.twitter.com/VDlvlmgreR — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 17, 2020

LA features a three-headed monster in the backfield and boasts the top-ranked rush attack by DVOA.

The strong ground game has taken a ton of pressure off Jared Goff, and the five-year veteran has flourished in a reduced role.

Only two NFL QBs have won more than 35 games since 2017:



- Tom Brady

- Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/ZAlbMeG0Km — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2020

Goff has completed 71.7 per cent of his passes through five weeks, and is on pace to record the highest quarterback rating of his career.

His matchup on Sunday is extremely favourable, as San Francisco is missing its three best pass rushers, its starting weak side linebacker and multiple key pieces in the secondary.

Roll with the Rams

The Rams have major advantages on both sides of the ball and will enter play with virtually a clean bill of health.

They should be able to roll on offence and generate enough pressure on defence to make Garoppolo extremely uncomfortable.

San Francisco has yet to play a team with a winning record this season.

Both of the 49ers’ victories have come against winless teams.

They’re in for a rude awakening against this well balance LA squad.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -3

