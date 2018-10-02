1h ago
Bettman: "Everyone's goal is 2020" for Seattle
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL board of governors’ executive committee agreed to continue with Seattle's expansion application at a meeting in New York on Tuesday.
The potential franchise still needs to be formally approved by three-quarters of the league's 31 owners at a vote in December.
Gary Bettman, speaking at the meetings, said "Everyone's goal is 2020" for Seattle.
If approved, the Seattle franchise would begin play at a refurbished KeyArena in time for the 2020-21 season.
