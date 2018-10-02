The NHL board of governors’ executive committee agreed to continue with Seattle's expansion application at a meeting in New York on Tuesday.

The potential franchise still needs to be formally approved by three-quarters of the league's 31 owners at a vote in December.

Gary Bettman, speaking at the meetings, said "Everyone's goal is 2020" for Seattle.

If approved, the Seattle franchise would begin play at a refurbished KeyArena in time for the 2020-21 season.

Pending financing, recommendation from BOG exec committee has triggered the green light needed from #NHL as per contract for Seattle to begin demolition and renovating Key Arena in November. That was the big hurdle today. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 2, 2018

