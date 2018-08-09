Mookie Betts became the 21st player in Boston Red Sox history to hit for the cycle with a home run in the 9th inning off Blue Jays pitcher Ken Giles on Thursday.

Betts led off the game with a single, before adding a triple in the second inning and a double in the fourth all off Jays starter Ryan Borucki.

The 25-year-old is the first Red Sox player to complete the cycle since Brock Holt did it at Fenway Park against the Atlanta Braves on June 16, 2015.

Betts also became the first player in the majors to achieve the milestone this season.

The Blue Jays won the game 8-5 to avoid a three-game sweep by the Red Sox.