Rivals have big-time respect for Andreescu: 'She's the future of the game'

Bianca Andreescu will be the top-seeded Canadian singles competitor at the 2019 US Open when coverage gets underway on TSN on Sunday.

Fresh off her recent title at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, the Mississauga, Ont.-born Andreescu will be seeded 15th in the women's draw. It was her second WTA victory of the year after she captured the BNP Paribas at Indian Wells, California in March. She also missed several months of action with a shoulder injury.

Andreescu has a 2-2 career record in Grand Slam competition. She won her opening matches at the Australian and French Opens earlier this year, but had to withdraw from Roland Garros due to a recurring shoulder injury.

The US Open is the only major that Andreescu has yet to compete in.

In the men's draw, rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is the top Canadian at No. 18. Auger-Aliassime has been arguably the most consistent Canuck in 2019, with a record of 31-18 while in search of his first career ATP title.

Veteran Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont. rounds out the Canadian seeds at No. 21, an improvement over his No. 25 seeding at last year's Open.

Raonic has never been gone beyond the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Opening round action begins on Monday on the TSN Multiplex. The US Open Preview show airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on TSN4/5 and TSN Direct.