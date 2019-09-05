TSN is home to two highly-anticipated prime time broadcasts tonight, as Mississauga, Ontario's Bianca Andreescu looks to make history at the U.S. Open and the NFL's centennial season kicks off with a storied rivalry as the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears.

On TSN 2/5, the TSN App, TSN Direct and TSN Radio 1050 at 7pm et/4pm pt, Andreescu squares off against No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland tnight for a chance to reach her first U.S. Open final - in the first U.S. Open of her young career. The 19-year-old posted yet another come-from-behind victory in the quarterfinals, overcoming No. 25 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

She is the first Canadian to reach the final four in singles at the U.S. Open since Carling Bassett in 1984.

Andreescu, who began the tournament ranked No. 15, will leap into the top 10 when the new rankings come out Monday. She should end up no lower than ninth - either Svitolina or Williams, but not both, can still pass her. If she wins the tournament, she could jump to No. 4.

Andreescu on reaching semis: 'Is this real life?' After suffering from a back injury a year ago, Bianca Andreescu is the 4th woman to reach the semis at the US Open in their debut after defeating Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Andreescu spoke about how she rebounded from dropping the first set, and looks ahead to her semifinal opponent Belinda Bencic.

In Chicago, a new NFL season kicks off with the Packers and Bears going head-to-head at Soldier Field. Watch the game LIVE on TSN 1/3/4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt. It can be heard live on TSN Radio 1050 immediately following Andreescu's match and can also be seen on CTV2.

A year after new coach Matt Nagy took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears to Lambeau Field to kick off the season, the script flipped, with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and new coach Matt LaFleur coming to the Windy City.

Rodgers has been a particular problem for the Bears, beating them in 16 of 21 starts. Last year, he shook off a 20-point deficit in the second-half and a knee injury to lead a 24-23 win over Khalil Mack and the Bears.

Chicago returned the favor in December and ended Green Bay's five-game series winning streak to clinch the NFC North title en route to a 12-4 record.

The Bears have revealed nothing offensively after sitting starters in the preseason, including Trubisky.

"He's mentally grown, he really has," Nagy said. "That's what we look for, and now we have to do it on the field."

The defense also sat out preseason, but inactivity failed to slow Mack in last year's opener. With no training camp and only five practices after his trade from Oakland, Mack decimated Green Bay's offense with a strip sack, fumble recovery, and a touchdown return after an interception. He's aching to face Green Bay again as the Bears seek their first season-opening win since 2013.

"Oh man, I'm so ready to hit somebody other than my teammate," Mack said. "You know what I mean?"

Follow TSN.ca and TSN's Social Media for additional previews throughout the day and watch SportsCentre on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 6pm et as the stage is set for both events.