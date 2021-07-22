Big 12 schools are set to meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation surrounding the potential defections of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, reports CBC Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Big 12 ADs and CEOs meeting at 5 pm today to discuss Texas, OU situation. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 22, 2021

The meeting is set after multiple sources report that both schools are preparing to exit the 10-team conference.

The Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman, who was first to report on the potential move, reported that an announcement could be made in as soon as two weeks about the two football bluebloods joining the SEC and making a 16-team league.

Neither school would comment on the story, but no denial was issued, either.

“Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics,” a Texas statement said on Wednesday. “We will not address rumors or speculation.”

Oklahoma offered a similar sentiment.

“The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly," OU said. "We don’t address every anonymous rumor.”

The news has sent shockwaves through the NCAA.

“There’s too much chatter and conversation behind the scenes for there to not be some truth here,” a Big 12 source told Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel.

Big 12 member Oklahoma State hinted at potential legal recourse should its state rival attempt to leave the conference.

“If true, we would be gravely disappointed,” OSU said in a statement. “While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State."

The Big 12 was formed in 1996 when four Texas schools - Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech - joined the Big 8.

In 2011, Colorado departed for the Pac-12, while Nebraska joined the Big Ten. The following year, TAMU and Mizzou left for the SEC, while West Virginia and TCU joined the Big 12 from the Big East and Mountain West, respectively.