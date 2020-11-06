Opening the new NHL season on January 1 remains the objective of the league, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Friday.

In lieu of the NBA news, the latest on NHL: Bill Daly says Jan. 1 puck drop ``remains our objective.'' But the joint NHL-NHLPA RTP committee has yet to meet (nothing yet scheduled). Though a source says top leaders of NHLPA/NHL have been in daily contact over the 2020-21 season. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 6, 2020

However, the joint NHL-NHLPA Return to Play committee has yet to meet and have nothing scheduled at this time. LeBrun reports that the top leaders on both sides have been in daily contact regarding the 2020-21 season.

The pandemic delayed 2019-20 NHL season ended on September 28 when the Tampa Bay Lighting won the Stanley Cup.

The NHL Draft was held on Oct. 6, while free agency began on Oct. 9.

In October, the NHL announced the postponement of the 2021 Winter Classic, which was scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minnesota and the All-Star Game which was set to take place Jan. 30 in Sunrise, Florida.