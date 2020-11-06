1h ago
Daly: Jan. 1 puck drop 'remains our objective'
Opening the new NHL season on January 1 remains the objective of the league, deputy commissioner Bill Daly tells TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. However, the joint NHL-NHLPA Return to Play committee has yet to meet and have nothing scheduled at this time. LeBrun reports that the top leaders on both sides have been in daily contact regarding the 2020-21 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Opening the new NHL season on January 1 remains the objective of the league, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Friday.
However, the joint NHL-NHLPA Return to Play committee has yet to meet and have nothing scheduled at this time. LeBrun reports that the top leaders on both sides have been in daily contact regarding the 2020-21 season.
The pandemic delayed 2019-20 NHL season ended on September 28 when the Tampa Bay Lighting won the Stanley Cup.
The NHL Draft was held on Oct. 6, while free agency began on Oct. 9.
In October, the NHL announced the postponement of the 2021 Winter Classic, which was scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minnesota and the All-Star Game which was set to take place Jan. 30 in Sunrise, Florida.