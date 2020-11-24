Defenceman Matt Dumba's name has been floated in trade rumours throughout the off-season, but Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin insisted Monday that he's content keeping his current blueline intact - at least for now.

"I'm prepared to start the season with him, and we really like that," Guerin told NHL.com of Dumba. "He's a good young player. He's got good energy. I love his competitiveness. Our defensive corps, I'll put them up against anybody's."

Dumba's future with the team was thrown in doubt when the Wild signed Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract in September. With the new deal, Brodin joined fellow blueliners Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter with no-move clauses, meaning they will have to be protected in next year's Seattle expansion draft. In order to also protect Dumba, the Wild would be forced to either protect eight skaters and a goalie (instead of seven forwards, three defencemen and a goaltender) or make a deal with the Kraken to avoid losing the 26-year-old for nothing.

Dumba is signed through the 2022-23 season at a $6 million cap hit. He posted six goals and 24 points in 69 games last season, adding one assist in four games in the league's Return to Play.