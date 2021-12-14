Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has been named the GM of Team USA for the Beijing Winter Olympics, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Bill Guerin on being named General Manager of the 2022 Olympic Men’s @usahockey today! Incredibly well deserved.#mnwild | #USAHockey pic.twitter.com/3i3qY1qHJo — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury will serve as the assistant general manager.

“It’s certainly great to have Bill and Chris working together in building our Olympic team,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “They were exceptional players in their day, both played in the Olympics, and today they’re accomplished leaders of NHL clubs. Our team is in good hands.”

The United States men's team made the quarterfinals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea when NHL players were not playing. They finished fourth in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, the last time NHLers competed.