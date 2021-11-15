The New York Mets might finally have their man.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the team has offered their vacant general manager position to Billy Eppler.

Eppler, 46, spent five seasons as the GM of the Los Angeles Angels from 2015 to 2020 and was instrumental in the acquisition of Shohei Ohtani.

A native of San Diego, Eppler's experience spans over two decades. After joining the Colorado Rockies as a scout in 2000, Eppler joined the New York Yankees in 2004 and was named scouting director the following year before being promoted to assistant GM in 2012, a position he held until he left for the Angels.

Should he take the job, Eppler would become the team's third GM in under a year.

Last December, the Mets hired Jared Porter as GM. He was fired a little over a month later when an ESPN report revealed that Porter had sent dozens of unsolicited harassing and sexually explicit texts to a female reporter while he was a member of the Chicago Cubs organization in 2016.

His replacement, Zack Scott, was suspended and later fired by the team after a DUI arrest in September.