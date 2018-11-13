SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Binnington stopped all 16 shots he faced as the San Antonio Rampage shut out the Manitoba Moose 5-0 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Jordan Nolan scored twice and added an assist for San Antonio (4-12-0), while Chris Butler had a goal and two assists. Samuel Blais and Ryan Olsen also scored.

Eric Comrie made 24 saves for Manitoba (7-7-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Rampage went 2 for 8 on the power play and the Moose could not connect on their four man advantages.