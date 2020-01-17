5h ago
BioSteel All Canadian Basketball Games - 2020 Boys Invitees
2020 Boys Invitees
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Samuel
|Alamutu
|Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)
|Aleer
|Aleer-Leek
|Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
|Atiki
|Ally Atiki
|London Basketball Academy (ON)
|Keon
|Ambrose-Hylton
|International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
|Malik
|Andral Colon
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Kobe
|Antwi
|Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
|Ahmad
|Athman
|Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
|Johnny
|Avgousti
|Ridley College (ON)
|Angelo
|Awer
|Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
|Awer
|Awer
|Wesley Christian High School (KY)
|Keon
|Baker
|Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
|Lorenzo
|Barbieri
|Lincoln Prep (ON)
|Joshua
|Bascoe
|Vermont Academy (VT)
|Keyonté
|Beals
|Vermont Academy (VT)
|Charles
|Bediako
|International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
|Kymahni
|Bent
|First Love Christian Academy (PA)
|Thow
|Biel
|Edge School (AB)
|Enoch
|Boakye
|George Harris Prep (ON)
|Malik
|Brown
|Western Reserve Academy (OH)
|Javonte
|Brown-Ferguson
|Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
|Tre
|Campbell
|J. Addison School (ON)
|Matteus
|Case
|Chaminade College Preparatory School (MO)
|Tyson
|Cato
|Lincoln Prep (ON)
|Jalen
|Celestine
|Long Island Lutheran (NY)
|Kordell
|Charles
|International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
|Ankit
|Choudhary
|Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
|Malcolm
|Christie
|Fredricton High School (NB)
|Daren
|Clarke
|GTA Prep (ON)
|Jaden
|Clayton
|International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
|Louth
|Coulibaly
|Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
|Zaiden
|Cross
|Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
|Deng
|Dak
|Northstar Prep Institute (MB)
|Josiah
|Davis
|Teays Valley Christian Prep (WV)
|Malachi
|Davis
|Central Technical School (ON)
|Leonardo
|De Coninck
|College Jean-de-Brebeuf (QC)
|Romad
|Dean
|Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
|Darius
|DeAveiro
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Jalen
|Deerr
|Pine Ridge Secondary School (ON)
|Arian
|Dehnavi
|College Jean-de-Brebeuf (QC)
|Tyler
|Delevante
|Victory Rock Prep (FL)
|Ousmane
|Diawara
|Thetford Academy (QC)
|Jayrell
|Diggs
|Oakville Prep (ON)
|Tidjiane
|Dioumassi
|Northside Christian Academy (NC)
|Billy
|Dorson Avril
|Dawson College (QC)
|Jasha'jaun
|Downey
|Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
|Lorenzo
|Downey
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Wilson
|Dubinsky
|Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
|Kyle
|Duke
|The Rock School (FL)
|Tyson
|Dunn
|Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
|Daimar
|Dyall-Richards
|Oakville Prep (ON)
|Zach
|Edey
|IMG Academy (FL)
|Kobe
|Elvis
|Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
|Theon
|Esseboom
|Grace Baptist Academy (MS)
|Diddler
|Exilus
|Thetford Academy (QC)
|Ben
|Ezeagu
|Excel Hoops Prep (ON)
|Tyler
|Fiaui
|Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)
|Kyler
|Filewich
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Elijah
|Fisher
|Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
|Dyson
|Frank
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Jamal
|Fuller
|Central Technical School (ON)
|Suraj
|Gahir
|Edge School (AB)
|Javier
|Gilgeous-Glasgow
|Saint James School (MD)
|Justice
|Gordon
|Athlete Institute Red (ON)
|Dylan
|Gory
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Pierre-Gabriel
|Gouffran
|Thetford Academy (QC)
|Jayden
|Grange
|Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
|Ziphion
|Grant
|Southwest Academy (ON)
|Paul
|Greene
|J. Addison School (ON)
|Bennett
|Grumbach
|TRC Academy (ON)
|Hasan Abdul
|Hakim
|Central Pointe Christian Academy (FL)
|Marcotis
|Hall
|Oakville Prep (ON)
|Markus
|Harding
|Unconfirmed (ON)
|Reuben
|Hasebenebi
|Southwest Academy (ON)
|Joshua
|Hemmings
|Lawrenceville School (NJ)
|Simon
|Hilldebrandt
|MBCI (MB)
|Jacob
|Holt
|Vancouver College (BC)
|Caleb
|Houstan
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Luke
|Hunger
|Ashbury College (ON)
|Lydell
|Husbands
|Halifax Grammar School (NS)
|Godwin
|Ilumoka
|Surge Christian Academy (FL)
|Tegra
|Izay
|Archbishop Carroll
|DJ
|Jackson
|Aspire Academy (KY)
|Dawson
|John
|TRC Academy (ON)
|Zachary
|John
|Central Technical School (ON)
|Caleb
|Johnson
|Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
|Trent
|Johnson
|RISE Prep (ON)
|Jaheem
|Joseph
|Express St-Laurent (QC)
|Dylan
|Kalambay
|Ridley College (ON)
|Enoch
|Kalambay
|Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
|Jonam
|Kazadi
|RISE Prep (ON)
|Arnaud
|Konan
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Lionel
|Kouadio
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Khalifa
|Koulamallah
|Vanier College Cegep (QC)
|Jefferson
|Koulibaly
|Lincoln Prep (ON)
|Mason
|Kraus
|RISE Prep (ON)
|Sebastien
|Lamaute
|College Jean-de-Brebeuf (QC)
|Mike
|Lamourie
|Pine Ridge Secondary School (ON)
|Steven
|Lazar
|Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
|Georges
|Lefebvre
|Cape Fear Academy (NC)
|Jalen
|Levene
|Virginia Beach Sports Academy (VA)
|Ben
|Li
|Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
|Kalyem
|Liburd-Mullings
|Central Technical School (ON)
|Madit
|Lueeth
|Wesley Christian High School (KY)
|Tesloch
|Luk
|Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
|Braeden
|MacVicar
|Horton High School (NS)
|Elijah
|Mahi
|Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
|Karim
|Mane
|Vanier College Cegep (QC)
|Michael
|Matas
|London Basketball Academy (ON)
|Bennedict
|Mathurin
|NBA Academy Latin America (Mexico)
|Esaïe
|Maurancy
|Champlain College Saint-Lambert (QC)
|Mujambu
|Mbikay
|TRC Academy (ON)
|Junior
|Mercy
|Northstar Prep Institute (MB)
|Georges
|Mfwamba
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Marko
|Milivojevic
|Dream City Christian School (AZ)
|Leonard
|Miller
|Wasatch Academy (UT)
|Tre-Vaughn
|Minott
|NBA Academy Latin America (Mexico)
|Matthew-Alexander
|Moncrieffe
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Jefferson
|Monegro
|TRC Academy (ON)
|Marcus
|Moore
|Pine Ridge Secondary School (ON)
|Joshua
|Morgan
|Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
|Jo
|Mulongo
|Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
|Brandon
|Muntu
|Dohn Prep (OH)
|MaBeny
|Naam
|Athlete Institute Black (ON)
|Justin
|Ndjock-Tadjore
|Cegep de l'Outaouais (QC)
|Malachi
|Ndur
|Cushing Academy (MA)
|Jordan
|Nelson
|London Basketball Academy (ON)
|Matthew
|Nelsons
|Unconfirmed (ON)
|Ryan
|Nembhard
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Brock
|Newton
|Southwest Academy (ON)
|Nginyu
|Ngala
|Vanier College Cegep (QC)
|Noah
|Ngamba
|Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
|Jeff
|Ngandu
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Adrian
|Nowak
|Innisdale Secondary School (ON)
|Bokilo
|Ntabyo
|Thetford Academy (QC)
|Omar
|Nur
|Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
|Alex
|Nwagha
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Brendan
|Ocampo
|Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
|Jesse
|Okeke
|Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
|Ose
|Okojie
|St. Marguerite d'Youville Secondary School (ON)
|Jahsemar
|Olembe
|Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
|Uyi
|Ologhola
|Holy Cross Regional High School (BC)
|Endurance
|Osaghae
|Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
|Eden
|Otshudi
|RISE Prep (ON)
|Noah
|Otshudi
|RISE Prep (ON)
|Nana
|Owusu-Anane
|Vermont Academy (VT)
|Dominic
|Parolin
|Centennial Secondary School (BC)
|Isaiah
|Pemberton
|Ashbury College (ON)
|Derrell
|Perreira-McLaughlin
|Lincoln Prep (ON)
|Jordan
|Persad
|Oakville Prep (ON)
|Justice
|Prentice
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Josh
|Primo
|Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
|Olivier-Maxence
|Prosper
|NBA Academy Latin America (Mexico)
|Hanniel
|Quattarah
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Pier-Olivier
|Racine
|Vanier College Cegep (QC)
|Victor
|Radocaj
|TRC Academy (ON)
|Amir
|Rahimzad
|Edge School (AB)
|To
|Randriasalama
|College Jean-de-Brébeuf (QC)
|Shemar
|Rathan-Mayes
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Kazim
|Raza
|Middlefield Collegiate Institute (ON)
|Muon
|Reath
|Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
|Emile
|Rioux
|Ecole Secondaire De Mortagne (QC)
|Andrew
|Robinson
|Excel Hoops Prep (ON)
|Alex
|Root
|Ridley College (ON)
|Kole
|Scott
|RISE Prep (ON)
|Trenton
|Scott
|Athlete Institute Red (ON)
|Bryant
|Selebangue
|TRC Academy (ON)
|Shaedon
|Sharpe
|Sunrise Christian Academy (KS)
|Jalen
|Shirley
|Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
|Jahnian
|Simmonds
|Halifax Prep (NS)
|Johnny
|Sinas
|Unconfirmed
|Cameron
|Slaymaker
|Terry Fox Secondary School (BC)
|Romerace
|Smith
|Dartmouth High School (NS)
|Stacy
|Smith
|Halifax Prep (NS)
|Xavier
|Spencer
|Edge School (AB)
|Alan
|Spoonhunter
|Edge School (AB)
|Freud-Ansley
|St-Felix
|Unconfirmed (QC)
|Olivier
|St. Pierre
|Unconfirmed (QC)
|Coleman
|Stucke
|Orangeville Prep (ON)
|Justin
|Sunga
|Burnaby South Secondary School (BC)
|Abilash
|Surendran
|Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
|Caelum
|Swanton-Rodger
|Edge School (AB)
|Brandyn
|Talbot
|Dream City Christian School (AZ)
|Jahmyl
|Telfort
|New Hampton School (NH)
|Trevon
|Thomas
|Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
|Kyree
|Thompson
|Dartmouth High School (NS)
|Will
|Tong
|Father Lacombe High School (AB)
|Aboubacar
|Traore
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Lassina
|Traore
|Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
|Nathan
|Tshimanga
|North Central Texas Academy (TX)
|Kellen
|Tynes
|Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)
|Emmanuel
|Ugbah
|Northstar Prep Institute (MB)
|Ladera
|Ujullu Obang
|Eastwood Collegiate Institute (ON)
|Johnny
|Vrdoljak
|TRC Academy (ON)
|Quinton
|Watson
|Athlete Institute Black (ON)
|Daren
|Watts
|Miles Macdonell Collegiate (MB)
|Jayden
|Webley
|Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
|Dre'Onne
|Williams
|Auburn Drive High School (NS)
|Shakir
|Yakubu
|Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
|Matteo
|Zagar
|Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)