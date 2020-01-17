 

2020 Boys Invitees

First Name Last Name School
Samuel Alamutu Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)
Aleer Aleer-Leek Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
Atiki Ally Atiki London Basketball Academy (ON)
Keon Ambrose-Hylton International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
Malik Andral Colon Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Kobe Antwi Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
Ahmad Athman Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
Johnny Avgousti Ridley College (ON)
Angelo Awer Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
Awer Awer Wesley Christian High School (KY)
Keon Baker Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
Lorenzo Barbieri Lincoln Prep (ON)
Joshua Bascoe Vermont Academy (VT)
Keyonté Beals Vermont Academy (VT)
Charles Bediako International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
Kymahni Bent First Love Christian Academy (PA)
Thow Biel Edge School (AB)
Enoch Boakye George Harris Prep (ON)
Malik Brown Western Reserve Academy (OH)
Javonte Brown-Ferguson Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
Tre Campbell J. Addison School (ON)
Matteus Case Chaminade College Preparatory School (MO)
Tyson Cato Lincoln Prep (ON)
Jalen Celestine Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Kordell Charles International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
Ankit Choudhary Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
Malcolm Christie Fredricton High School (NB)
Daren Clarke GTA Prep (ON)
Jaden Clayton International Sports Academy at Andrew Osborne (OH)
Louth Coulibaly Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
Zaiden Cross Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
Deng Dak Northstar Prep Institute (MB)
Josiah Davis Teays Valley Christian Prep (WV)
Malachi Davis Central Technical School (ON)
Leonardo De Coninck College Jean-de-Brebeuf (QC)
Romad Dean Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
Darius DeAveiro Orangeville Prep (ON)
Jalen Deerr Pine Ridge Secondary School (ON)
Arian Dehnavi College Jean-de-Brebeuf (QC)
Tyler Delevante Victory Rock Prep (FL)
Ousmane Diawara Thetford Academy (QC)
Jayrell Diggs Oakville Prep (ON)
Tidjiane Dioumassi Northside Christian Academy (NC)
Billy Dorson Avril Dawson College (QC)
Jasha'jaun Downey Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
Lorenzo Downey Orangeville Prep (ON)
Wilson Dubinsky Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
Kyle Duke The Rock School (FL)
Tyson Dunn Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
Daimar Dyall-Richards Oakville Prep (ON)
Zach Edey IMG Academy (FL)
Kobe Elvis Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
Theon Esseboom Grace Baptist Academy (MS)
Diddler Exilus Thetford Academy (QC)
Ben Ezeagu Excel Hoops Prep (ON)
Tyler Fiaui Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)
Kyler Filewich Orangeville Prep (ON)
Elijah Fisher Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
Dyson Frank Orangeville Prep (ON)
Jamal Fuller Central Technical School (ON)
Suraj Gahir Edge School (AB)
Javier Gilgeous-Glasgow Saint James School (MD)
Justice Gordon Athlete Institute Red (ON)
Dylan Gory Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Pierre-Gabriel Gouffran Thetford Academy (QC)
Jayden Grange Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
Ziphion Grant Southwest Academy (ON)
Paul Greene J. Addison School (ON)
Bennett Grumbach TRC Academy (ON)
Hasan Abdul Hakim Central Pointe Christian Academy (FL)
Marcotis Hall Oakville Prep (ON)
Markus Harding Unconfirmed (ON)
Reuben Hasebenebi Southwest Academy (ON)
Joshua Hemmings Lawrenceville School (NJ)
Simon Hilldebrandt MBCI (MB)
Jacob Holt Vancouver College (BC)
Caleb Houstan Montverde Academy (FL)
Luke Hunger Ashbury College (ON)
Lydell Husbands Halifax Grammar School (NS)
Godwin Ilumoka Surge Christian Academy (FL)
Tegra Izay Archbishop Carroll
DJ Jackson Aspire Academy (KY)
Dawson John TRC Academy (ON)
Zachary John Central Technical School (ON)
Caleb Johnson Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
Trent Johnson RISE Prep (ON)
Jaheem Joseph Express St-Laurent (QC)
Dylan Kalambay Ridley College (ON)
Enoch Kalambay Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
Jonam Kazadi RISE Prep (ON)
Arnaud Konan Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Lionel Kouadio Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Khalifa Koulamallah Vanier College Cegep (QC)
Jefferson Koulibaly Lincoln Prep (ON)
Mason Kraus RISE Prep (ON)
Sebastien Lamaute College Jean-de-Brebeuf (QC)
Mike Lamourie Pine Ridge Secondary School (ON)
Steven Lazar Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
Georges Lefebvre Cape Fear Academy (NC)
Jalen Levene Virginia Beach Sports Academy (VA)
Ben Li Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
Kalyem Liburd-Mullings Central Technical School (ON)
Madit Lueeth Wesley Christian High School (KY)
Tesloch Luk Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
Braeden MacVicar Horton High School (NS)
Elijah Mahi Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
Karim Mane Vanier College Cegep (QC)
Michael Matas London Basketball Academy (ON)
Bennedict Mathurin NBA Academy Latin America (Mexico)
Esaïe Maurancy Champlain College Saint-Lambert (QC)
Mujambu Mbikay TRC Academy (ON)
Junior Mercy Northstar Prep Institute (MB)
Georges Mfwamba Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Marko Milivojevic Dream City Christian School (AZ)
Leonard Miller Wasatch Academy (UT)
Tre-Vaughn Minott NBA Academy Latin America (Mexico)
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe Orangeville Prep (ON)
Jefferson Monegro TRC Academy (ON)
Marcus Moore Pine Ridge Secondary School (ON)
Joshua Morgan Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
Jo Mulongo Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
Brandon Muntu Dohn Prep (OH)
MaBeny Naam Athlete Institute Black (ON)
Justin Ndjock-Tadjore Cegep de l'Outaouais (QC)
Malachi Ndur Cushing Academy (MA)
Jordan Nelson London Basketball Academy (ON)
Matthew Nelsons Unconfirmed (ON)
Ryan Nembhard Montverde Academy (FL)
Brock Newton Southwest Academy (ON)
Nginyu Ngala Vanier College Cegep (QC)
Noah Ngamba Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
Jeff Ngandu Orangeville Prep (ON)
Adrian Nowak Innisdale Secondary School (ON)
Bokilo Ntabyo Thetford Academy (QC)
Omar Nur Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
Alex Nwagha Orangeville Prep (ON)
Brendan Ocampo Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
Jesse Okeke Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
Ose Okojie St. Marguerite d'Youville Secondary School (ON)
Jahsemar Olembe Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
Uyi Ologhola Holy Cross Regional High School (BC)
Endurance Osaghae Bill Crothers SS Prep (ON)
Eden Otshudi RISE Prep (ON)
Noah Otshudi RISE Prep (ON)
Nana Owusu-Anane Vermont Academy (VT)
Dominic Parolin Centennial Secondary School (BC)
Isaiah Pemberton Ashbury College (ON)
Derrell Perreira-McLaughlin Lincoln Prep (ON)
Jordan Persad Oakville Prep (ON)
Justice Prentice Orangeville Prep (ON)
Josh Primo Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper NBA Academy Latin America (Mexico)
Hanniel Quattarah Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Pier-Olivier Racine Vanier College Cegep (QC)
Victor Radocaj TRC Academy (ON)
Amir Rahimzad Edge School (AB)
To Randriasalama College Jean-de-Brébeuf (QC)
Shemar Rathan-Mayes Orangeville Prep (ON)
Kazim Raza Middlefield Collegiate Institute (ON)
Muon Reath Canada Topflight Academy (ON)
Emile Rioux Ecole Secondaire De Mortagne (QC)
Andrew Robinson Excel Hoops Prep (ON)
Alex Root Ridley College (ON)
Kole Scott RISE Prep (ON)
Trenton Scott Athlete Institute Red (ON)
Bryant Selebangue TRC Academy (ON)
Shaedon Sharpe Sunrise Christian Academy (KS)
Jalen Shirley Father Henry Carr Prep (ON)
Jahnian Simmonds Halifax Prep (NS)
Johnny Sinas Unconfirmed
Cameron Slaymaker Terry Fox Secondary School (BC)
Romerace Smith Dartmouth High School (NS)
Stacy Smith Halifax Prep (NS)
Xavier Spencer Edge School (AB)
Alan Spoonhunter Edge School (AB)
Freud-Ansley St-Felix Unconfirmed (QC)
Olivier St. Pierre Unconfirmed (QC)
Coleman Stucke Orangeville Prep (ON)
Justin Sunga Burnaby South Secondary School (BC)
Abilash Surendran Thornlea Secondary School (ON)
Caelum Swanton-Rodger Edge School (AB)
Brandyn Talbot Dream City Christian School (AZ)
Jahmyl Telfort New Hampton School (NH)
Trevon Thomas Crestwood Preparatory College (ON)
Kyree Thompson Dartmouth High School (NS)
Will Tong Father Lacombe High School (AB)
Aboubacar Traore Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Lassina Traore Dynasty Sports Institute (QC)
Nathan Tshimanga North Central Texas Academy (TX)
Kellen Tynes Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)
Emmanuel Ugbah Northstar Prep Institute (MB)
Ladera Ujullu Obang Eastwood Collegiate Institute (ON)
Johnny Vrdoljak TRC Academy (ON)
Quinton Watson Athlete Institute Black (ON)
Daren Watts Miles Macdonell Collegiate (MB)
Jayden Webley Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
Dre'Onne Williams Auburn Drive High School (NS)
Shakir Yakubu Toronto Basketball Academy (ON)
Matteo Zagar Rothesay Netherwood School (NB)

 