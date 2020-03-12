The BioSteel All Canadian Basketball Games, Canada's premier youth showcase for top boys and girls basketball players, have been postponed due to growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Based on precautions surrounding COVID-19, the decision has been made to postpone the BioSteel All Canadian Basketball Games, originally scheduled for March 27-29, until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ViGSnjuaS1 — BioSteel All Canadian Games (@BioSteelAllCdn) March 12, 2020

The boys and girls games were scheduled to take place from Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 and air exclusively on TSN. The games were to feature the top 24 boys and girls players in Canada.

NBA players Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Oshae Brissett (Toronto Raptors) and Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) are some of the more notable players that have participated in the showcase in recent years.