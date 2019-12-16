Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will remain suspended from team activities until Jan. 2, 2020, at which time he will resume his assistant coaching duties, the team announced.

"We do not condone his previous behavior. Through our review, we confirmed that Marc proactively sought professional counseling to work to improve and become a better communicator, person and coach." The Blackhawks said in a statement.

"We learned that Marc began counseling in 2010 and he has continued therapy on a regular basis since." They added, "We believe that Marc has learned from his past actions and has committed to striving to reform himself and evolve personally and professionally over the last decade."

Crawford has been away from the team since Dec. 2, following allegations that were made by some of his former players regarding his conduct with another organization.

In a statement of his own, Crawford said, "Recently, allegations have resurfaced about my conduct earlier in my coaching career. Players like Sean Avery, Harold Druken, Patrick O'Sullivan and Brent Sopel have had the strength to publicly come forward and I am deeply sorry for hurting them."

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said, "The Blackhawks have been briefing the League regularly throughout the course of their investigation." He added, "We have been informed of the the results and we fully support the action that have been taken."

The National Hockey League will have no further comments, according to Daly.

Crawford adds, "I have made sincere efforts to address my inappropriate conduct with the individuals involved as well as the team at large."

"There is an important discussion happening in hockey right now. I am and will continue to be a part of the solution moving forward. These conversations will set the course for future generations."

