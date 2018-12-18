McLennan: Success at the World Juniors doesn’t guarantee success at the NHL level

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that defenceman Henri Jokiharju has loaned to Finland for the world junior hockey championship.

Jokiharju, 19, has 11 assists in 32 games with the Blackhawks this season, averaging 20 minutes of ice time per game.

A fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2017, Jokiharju scored two goals and posted four points in five games at the world juniors last year.

ROSTER NEWS: The #Blackhawks have loaned defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the Finnish men’s national junior team for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.



The tournament will be held in Vancouver from Dec. 26, 2018 – Jan. 5, 2019. pic.twitter.com/Vr6ECf2C3x — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 18, 2018

The Blackhawks announced the move after activating defenceman Gustav Forsling and centre Artem Anisimov off of injured reserve.

The world juniors, which begin Boxing Day, will run through Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria, BC.