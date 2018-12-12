The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Artem Anisimov on the injured reserve with the 30-year-old in concussion protocol.

Anisimov was injured Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens and missed Tuesday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

In 31 games for the Blackhawks this season, Anisimov has six goals and nine assists.

In other roster moves, the Blackhawks assigned Alexandre Fortin to AHL and recalled Dylan Sikura and Carl Dahlstrom from AHL.