The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenceman Cody Franson on waivers on Monday.

The 30-year-old owns one goal and seven points in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season. He served as a healthy scratch for the team's win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Fanson owns an average of 16:37 of ice time per game this season, but topped 15 minutes of ice time just once in his past five games.

Franson signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks after spending training camp on a PTO with the team.

A veteran of 550 career games, Franson owns 43 goals and 212 points since entering the league in 2009.