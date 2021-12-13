The Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler will be out "weeks not days", head coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Monday.

Wheeler suffered an apparent leg injury Friday night in a game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Maurice added that the swelling will take another three-to-four days to go down before they know the extent of the injury.

Wheeler was seen grabbing his right knee before limping off the ice and down the tunnel to the dressing room on Friday.

In 22 games this season, the Jets captain has scored one goal and has added 16 assists.

Maurice said there was a positive test for Covid-19 on the team's American Hockey League team, which is why there was not an immediate recall.

If needed, the team plans to play with 11 forwards and seven defenceman Tuesday night against Buffalo.

With Wheeler sidelined, these were the lines at practice:

Connor-Scheifele-Copp

Stastny-Dubois-Ehlers

Harkins-Lowry-Vesalainen

Beaulieu-Toninato-Svechnikov

Morrissey-Schmidt

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-DeMelo