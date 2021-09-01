39m ago
Canada's Turnbull suffers broken fibula in celebration
Canadian forward Blayre Turnbull suffered a broken fibula during the team’s celebration after winning the gold medal on Tuesday, according to a report by TSN’s Meaghen Johnson. Turnbull is expected to be back skating in 6-8 weeks.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian forward Blayre Turnbull suffered a broken fibula during the team’s celebration after winning gold at IIHF Women's World Championship on Tuesday, according to a report by TSN’s Meaghen Johnson.
Turnbull is expected to be back skating in 6-8 weeks.
The 28-year-old was seen down on the ice as the team celebrated Marie-Philip Poulin’s overtime winner that gave Canada the victory over Team USA in the gold-medal game.
After leaving the ice, Turnbull returned to receive her medal and for the playing of the Canadian anthem on a stretcher.
The Stellarton, Nova Scotia native appeared in seven games for Canada during the tournament and had an assist while being plus-5.