The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday they’ve re-signed linebacker Ian Wild to a one-year contract.

Wild, who has spent his entire five-year CFL career with the Blue Bombers, was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 27-year-old has played in 52 regular season games for Winnipeg for his career, accumulating 233 tackles, eight sacks, and two defensive touchdowns.

Wild missed 13 games due to injury last season.