WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added veteran depth to the quarterback position by signing Darian Durant to a one-year contract on Saturday night.

Durant, a 12-year CFL veteran, is expected to play behind starter Matt Nichols.

"One of our objectives this off-season was to solidify depth at the quarterback position behind Matt Nichols," Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a release.

"Not only is Darian a veteran player in our league, but he brings a wealth of experience to our quarterback room and our locker-room. In many facets, it's a great addition for us, and we welcome Darian to the Bomber organization."

The 35-year-old Durant spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes after 10 years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Montreal released him on Monday — a day before he was due to receive a $150,000 bonus. Durant signed a three-year, $1.25-million deal with Montreal after being acquired from the Roughriders.

The Alouettes struggled to a CFL-worst 3-15 record in 2017 and missed the playoffs for a third straight season. Durant threw for 3,233 yards with 15 TDs, but also had 16 interceptions.

He led Saskatchewan to three Grey Cup appearances and a Grey Cup victory in 2013.