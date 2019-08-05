For the second time in his rookie season, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named American League Player of the Week.

Vlad Jr. hit .500 with 3 HR and 11 RBI.



Thor allowed 1 ER over 14.1 IP.



They're your AL, NL Players of the Week.



The 20-year-old posted a .500 batting average with three homers and 11 RBIs, three doubles and five runs scored.

Guerrero Jr.’s hot week helped raise his season totals to a .279 average with 13 homers and 49 RBIs. He is also currently in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak.

He is the first Blue Jays player to capture the award more than once in the same season since Josh Donaldson during his MVP winning 2015 season.

Guerrero Jr. captured the award for the first time for the week ending on May 20th.

Two other Blue Jays players were named as noteworthy performances this week by Major League Baseball: Bo Bichette hit .406 with two homers and five doubles in his first week in the league and Randal Grichuk hit .370 last week with 10 hits and five RBIs.

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has been named National League Player of the Week.