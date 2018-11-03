Brook Jacoby and Tim Leiper will not be part of Charlie Montoyo's Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff.

General manager Ross Atkins confirmed to The Athletic's John Lott that the Blue Jays' hitting coach and first base coach have been fired.

#BlueJays GM Ross Atkins confirms hitting coach Brook Jacoby has been fired and a search is under way for a replacement. Story to come. — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) November 3, 2018

Jacoby, 58, joined the Jays ahead of the 2015 season as its hitting coach under John Gibbons, replacing Kevin Seitzer. A native of Philadelphia, Jacoby had served in the same capacity with the Cincinnati Reds for seven seasons.

As a player, Jacoby spent 11 seasons in the majors from 1981 to 1992 with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland and the Oakland Athletics.

Leiper, 52, predated Jacoby by a season. After a lengthy minor-league career, Leiper joined the coaching ranks with the New York Mets organization in 1996 before also taking jobs with the Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Florida Marlins before joining the Jays.

A native of Whittier, CA, Leiper has also been a part of the coaching staff on a number of Baseball Canada squads, including at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

In September, Leiper acknowledged an uncertainty about his future with the club.

“You never really know," Leiper said. "There’s always some sort of change going on. So for me it’s kind of the nature of the business.”

In his introductory press conference last week, new Jays manager Montoyo said that assembling a staff was his top priority, but made no mention of whether or not any incumbent coaches from the outgoing Gibbons' staff would be retained.

"I've already talked to Ross about it -- I haven't been able to sleep -- because that's my No. 1 goal is to find a coaching staff that will help these kids get better," Montoyo said.