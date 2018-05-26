Russell Martin will start at short stop for the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It will be the first career start at short stop for the veteran catcher who has also spent time in the infield at third base and second base.

Gio Urshela has been getting the majority of starts at short stop recently with Aledmys Diaz working his way back from an ankle injury and Troy Tulowitzki out all year with a heel injury.

Martin is batting .157 with five home runs and 13 RBIs for the Jays this season.

The Jays also activated starting pitcher Jaime Garcia from the 10-day disabled list and optioned outfielder Dalton Pompey to Triple-A Buffalo. Garcia will start against the Phillies Saturday.

Garcia will make his ninth start for the Blue Jays this season. The 31-year-old is 2-3 with a 6.28 earned run average and 38 strikeouts over 38.2 innings pitched.