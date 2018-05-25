The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Dalton Pompey from Triple-A Buffalo to take the roster spot of relief pitcher Deck McGuire, who was sent down in the corresponding roster move.

This will be Pompey's second stint with the Blue Jays this season. After being recalled earlier this season, Pompey appeared in eight games with just two plate appearances.

In 20 games with the Bisons this season, Pompey hit .286 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.