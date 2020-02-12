Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is facing charges in Florida after investigators said he exposed himself in a Dunedin parking lot.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department, McGuire was arrested Friday afternoon for exposure of sexual organs and was given a notice to appear in court.

The Blue Jays released a statement on Tuesday saying they are aware of the “recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire.”

"He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information," the statement read. "Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time."

