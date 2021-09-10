8m ago
Blue Jays activate Stripling
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that starting pitcher Ross Stripling has been activated off the 10-day injury list and will be available for Friday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
TSN.ca Staff
The team also announced that infielder Kevin Smith has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Stripling has been on the injury list since August 11th with a left oblique strain and his last appearance was a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on August 10th.
The right hander has a 5-6 record this season with a 4.34 ERA and was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Kendal Williams and a player to be named later (Ryan Noda).