The Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Josh Fuentes to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, the team announced Saturday night.

OFFICIAL: We've signed INF Josh Fuentes to a Minor League deal with an invite to #SpringTraining.

The 29-year-old spent the first three years of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, hitting .225 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs over 95 games during the 2021 season.

Over 149 career games, Fuentes has a .243 average with 12 homers and 57 RBIs.