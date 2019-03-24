The Toronto Blue Jays have signed veteran reliever Daniel Hudson, who was recently released by the Los Angeles Angels, to a Major League contract.

Can confirm news that #BlueJays have signed right-hander Daniel Hudson to a major-league deal.

The 32-year-old posted a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings with the Dodgers last year but was released by the Angels this week.

Platoon neutral bullpen depth for Charlie Montoyo.

The 32-year-old Hudson pitched in 6.2 innings for the Angels this spring, recording a 6.75 earned run average and five strikeouts.

The long-time Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher, Hudson has a career 3.99 ERA and 545 strikeouts in 310 games with 60 starts.