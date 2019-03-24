2h ago
Blue Jays sign veteran RHP Hudson
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Canada Jrs. 3, Blue Jays 8
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed veteran reliever Daniel Hudson, who was recently released by the Los Angeles Angels, to a Major League contract.
The 32-year-old Hudson pitched in 6.2 innings for the Angels this spring, recording a 6.75 earned run average and five strikeouts.
Hudson spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, appearing in 40 games and finishing with a 4.11 ERA.
The long-time Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher, Hudson has a career 3.99 ERA and 545 strikeouts in 310 games with 60 starts.