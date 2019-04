Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak was scratched hours before the team's series opener against the Cleveland Indians with a sore neck, according to multiple reports

Justin Smoak out with a soar neck so Charlie Montoyo juggles it up. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. at first for #Bluejays tonight. Alen Hanson makes his Jays debut at second while Rowdy Tellez is at DH. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) April 4, 2019

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was moved to first base for Smoak while newcomer Alen Hanson will take over for Gurriel at second base.

In seven games to start the season, Smoak is batting .200/.310/.320 with one home run and four RBIs.