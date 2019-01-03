The St. Louis Blues have acquired goaltender Jared Coreau from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.

TRADE ALERT: The Blues have acquired goalie Jared Coreau from the @AnaheimDucks. https://t.co/rjIF00zjuq #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 4, 2019

The Blues say he will report to the club's AHL affiliate San Antonio Rampage.

Coreau played in 13 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls so far this season, posting a 3-6-2 record to go along with a 3.57 GAA and .895 save percentage.

The Perth, Ont., native has appeared in 21 NHL regular season games with a record of 5-9-4.