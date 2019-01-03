1h ago
Blues acquire goalie Coreau from Ducks
TSN.ca Staff
The St. Louis Blues have acquired goaltender Jared Coreau from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.
The Blues say he will report to the club's AHL affiliate San Antonio Rampage.
Coreau played in 13 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls so far this season, posting a 3-6-2 record to go along with a 3.57 GAA and .895 save percentage.
The Perth, Ont., native has appeared in 21 NHL regular season games with a record of 5-9-4.