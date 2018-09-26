Blues' Bortuzzo to have hearing for elbowing

St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo is slated to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday for elbowing Washington Capitals defenceman Michal Kempny during a preseason game on Tuesday.

St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo will have a hearing tomorrow for Elbowing Washington’s Michal Kempny. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 26, 2018

The 29-year-old Bortuzzo scored four goals and added nine assists over 72 games with the Blues in 2017-18, his fourth year with the organization.

Kempny, 28, had two goals and one assist over 22 games with the Caps last season.