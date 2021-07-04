Toronto is adding another All-Star to its trio from earlier in the week.

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernandez were named as All-Star Game starters, shortstop Bo Bichette was named as an American League reserve on Sunday, making him the fourth Blue Jay heading to Coors Field.

Bichette came into Sunday's game hitting .287 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI. His father, Dante, played seven seasons with the All-Star Game host Colorado Rockies.

The Blue Jays currently sit four games over .500 after falling 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon. They will be off on Monday before heading to Baltimore to take on the Orioles Tuesday evening.

More to come.