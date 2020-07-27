Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been scratched from Monday night's game against the Washington Nationals because of left hamstring tightness.

Teoscar Hernández will lead off. pic.twitter.com/nwEi3Sdexw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2020

Also, Ken Giles’ right elbow issue officially called a forearm strain. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 27, 2020

Bichette is currently considered day-to-day. He went 2-for-6 Sunday in Tampa Bay with two runs batted in.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez will assume Bichette's spot at the top of the Blue Jays' lineup.

The Blue Jays will play two games at Nationals Park as the away team and two games as the home team as Sahlen Field in Buffalo will not host its first game until Aug. 11.