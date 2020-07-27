19m ago
Bichette scratched from Blue Jays' lineup
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been scratched from Monday night's game against the Washington Nationals because of left hamstring tightness.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 5, Rays 6 (10)
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been scratched from Monday night's game against the Washington Nationals because of left hamstring tightness.
UPDATE: Bo Bichette has been scratched from tonight's game.— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2020
Teoscar Hernández will lead off. pic.twitter.com/nwEi3Sdexw
Bo Bichette scratched by #BlueJays with left hamstring tightness to start series in Washington.— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 27, 2020
Also, Ken Giles’ right elbow issue officially called a forearm strain.
Bichette is currently considered day-to-day. He went 2-for-6 Sunday in Tampa Bay with two runs batted in.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez will assume Bichette's spot at the top of the Blue Jays' lineup.
The Blue Jays will play two games at Nationals Park as the away team and two games as the home team as Sahlen Field in Buffalo will not host its first game until Aug. 11.