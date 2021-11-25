Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat admitted to feeling the effects of the team's struggles after Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canucks, with a record of 6-12-2, have just one win in their past eight games and sit just one point ahead of the Seattle Kraken for last in the Pacific Division with one more game played.

“It’s exhausting,” Horvat said. "We talk about the same things all the time. I think it has to come from within. It has to come from us in the room.”

The Canucks tied the Penguins with 37 shots on Wednesday but allowed three goals in a 15-minute span in the second period as Pittsburgh took over.

Canucks head coach Travis Green noted his players may be overthinking as the team continues to struggle.

"Guys are worried about how to get their game going, find their game," Green said. "I thought we were slow tonight getting out of the gate. … When you're not playing well, you look a little slow. I thought, overall, we struggled with their footspeed a little bit tonight."

Horvat was at a loss to explain what the undoing has been for the Canucks, who finished last in the all-Canadian North Division last year.

"We've shown bits and pieces throughout the year, lots of stretches, that we're a good hockey team," Horvat said. "We were doing a lot of good things earlier on [this season]. I don't know if we're just pressing too hard to score or just trying to play out of our element to try to turn things around."

With four games remaining on their current five-game road trip, the Canucks will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.