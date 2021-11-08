Is Toronto FC set for a family reunion?

AS USA reports Los Angeles FC manager Bob Bradley is set to depart the club to join son Michael Bradley as head coach of Toronto FC.

The 63-year-old former USMNT manager has spent the past four seasons with LAFC, leading the club to the Supporters' Shield in 2019.

A native of Montclair, NJ, Bradley has extensive managing experience in Major League Soccer, having served as boss for the Chicago Fire, MetroStars and Chivas USA and led the Fire to the MLS Cup in 1998. Bradley has been named MLS Coach of the Year on three occasions.

Outside of North America, Bradley has also served as head coach of the Egypt senior men's team and then-Premier League side Swansea City.

The Reds have been without a permanent manager since the firing of Chris Armas in July with Javier Perez serving as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

Toronto FC finished a disappointing 2021 campaign on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to D.C. United. The Reds finished the season on 28 points, second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst record in the league.