The Anaheim Ducks announced Wednesday that executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has resigned from his position, effective immediately.

The 66-year-old Murray will enroll in an alcohol abuse program.

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," Murray wrote in a statement. "I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob," Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli wrote. "We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind.

"Bob tendered his resignation this morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help."

"We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent general manager to lead us forward. We expect to complete this process no later than next summer."

The Ducks placed Murray on administrative leave on Tuesday following a recommendation from law firm Sheppard Mullin, which came after their initial findings.

Assistant general manager Jeff Solomon has been serving in Murray’s place on an interim basis.

Murray, who played in the NHL for 15 seasons from 1975-90 – all for the Chicago Blackhawks, was the Ducks’ senior vice president when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2007. He was moved to general manager in 2008 after Brian Burke departed for the Toronto Maple Leafs and was named General Manager of the Year in 2014.

Murray saw the Ducks make the playoffs in nine of his first 11 seasons as GM, but the team has failed to qualify for the postseason in each of the past three years.