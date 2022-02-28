1h ago
Canadians on Tour: Henderson back in action in Singapore
The LPGA Tour returns to action this week with the HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore. It’s a limited-field, no-cut event with 66 players entered. Brooke Henderson is the lone Canadian. Bob Weeks has more.
By Bob Weeks
Meanwhile the PGA Tour has two events with the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open running as an opposite-field tournament. Among the Canadian entrants is Austin Connelly, who has played sparingly since the end of 2019. He is in on a sponsor exemption.
At Bay Hill, Corey Conners will look to improve upon his third-place finish last year.
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando
Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor
Best Canadian Finish: Second by George Knudson (1967)
Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Canadians in the field: Austin Connelly, Michael Gligic, David Hearn
Best Canadian Finish: Second by Stan Leonard (1960), George Knudson (1963), David Morland IV (2004), Roger Sloan (2019).
PGA Tour Champions
Hoag Classic
Newport Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.
Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir
LPGA Tour
HSBC Women’s Champions
Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course in Singapore
Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson
DP World Tour
Magical Kenya Open
Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya
Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill
Korn Ferry Tour
Off