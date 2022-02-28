Canadians on Tour: Henderson back in action in Singapore The LPGA Tour returns to action this week with the HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore. It’s a limited-field, no-cut event with 66 players entered. Brooke Henderson is the lone Canadian. Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

The LPGA Tour returns to action this week with the HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore.

It’s a limited-field, no-cut event with 66 players entered. Brooke Henderson is the lone Canadian. She has a solid history at this event, never finishing out of the top 15 in four appearances and ending up in a tie for second in 2018.

Meanwhile the PGA Tour has two events with the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open running as an opposite-field tournament. Among the Canadian entrants is Austin Connelly, who has played sparingly since the end of 2019. He is in on a sponsor exemption.

At Bay Hill, Corey Conners will look to improve upon his third-place finish last year.

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando

Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor

Best Canadian Finish: Second by George Knudson (1967)

Puerto Rico Open

Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Canadians in the field: Austin Connelly, Michael Gligic, David Hearn

Best Canadian Finish: Second by Stan Leonard (1960), George Knudson (1963), David Morland IV (2004), Roger Sloan (2019).

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic

Newport Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s Champions

Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course in Singapore

Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open

Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya

Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill

Korn Ferry Tour

Off