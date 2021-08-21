Conners lights up Liberty Canadian Corey Conners fired a nine-under 62 Saturday at Liberty National. The score vaulted him up the leaderboard 37 spots into a tie for ninth at the Northern Trust. Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Even when you’re one of the world’s best golfers, the days are rare when the game seems simple, when everything works and the ball just seems to go into the hole no matter what you do.

Corey Conners had one of those days on Saturday, shooting a nine-under 62 at Liberty National. The score vaulted him up the leaderboard 37 spots into a tie for ninth at the Northern Trust.

“Definitely found things easy,” said Conners, who teed off more than four hours before the leaders. “Struck the ball well and was able to hole some putts. Really didn't get myself in too much trouble, and yeah, took advantage of some opportunities that I was able to give myself.”

Conners jumped out of the starting gate, making birdies on five of his first seven holes. On the ninth hole, he was 147 yards from the hole and hit a nine iron that ended up in the cup for an eagle. That gave him a front nine of 29.

“Couldn't see the ball go in because of the uphill approach but there was some volunteers behind the green and a few fans that made me realize that it had went in,” he said. “I saw it land. I thought it was going to be pretty good. It was a bonus for it to drop.”

A bogey on 10 deflated his run but a back-nine 33 that included four more birdies was good enough to equal the low round of the tournament up to that point. An 11-under 60 by Cam Smith later on Saturday – which could have been a 59 – surpassed the handful of nine-under scores logged by Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth on Friday, and Erik van Rooyen on Saturday.

“I was kind of inspired by a bunch of the low numbers yesterday,” said Conners. “Saw a bunch of guys go low. I got off to a poor start yesterday but really battled back. I think I played my last 12 holes in 4-under par. It gave me some confidence knowing the game was in a good spot and try to continue that, sort of play, keep things simple and give myself as many looks as I can and be free with the putter.”

Conners came into the week sitting in 28th spot on the FedEx Cup points list and a lock to move on to next week’s BMW Championship where the top 70 will compete. Based on Saturday’s round, he is projected to move into 20th spot but a lot can happen before the end of the tournament on Sunday. That’s especially so with just how many low numbers are being posted.

“I'm obviously happy with my position now,” said Conners. “Closer to the lead. We'll see what happens with the leaders but I think I’m going to have to continue to be aggressive.”

Smith came to the 18th hole needing a birdie for a 59. His approach ended up 12 feet from the pin but he misread the birdie opportunity that would have moved him into an exclusive club. He read the putt to fall to the right at the end but it turned left.

“I hit a pretty good putt,” he said. “Good speed and I mean, looking back at, it I don't know how I read it to go that way but it is what it is.”

If there was any consolation, it was the course record by two shots and easily the best round recorded by a player with a mullet.

The round moved him into a tie for the lead with Jon Rahm who recorded his second consecutive 67. The two are at 16-under par, one shot up on van Rooyen. Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are two off the lead, while Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Tom Hoge are at 13-under.

The golfers will all have to wait until Monday to see how low they can go again. With Hurricane Henri bearing down on the course, play has been suspended for Sunday with a final round now slated for Monday.

“For public safety, for everyone's safety, we felt it was the right thing to do,” said John Mutch, a PGA Tour senior tournament director, said after the conclusion of play on Saturday.

Crews began tearing down temporary structures such as grandstands and corporate areas fearing they may become damaged with the expected strong winds.

Mutch said there is a seven-hour window on Monday where the weather should allow them to conclude the tournament.