Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

There will be four Canadians in the field when the US Open gets underway next week at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, Calif.

Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith made it through the 36-hole final qualifying to join Corey Conners and Mac Hughes who are exempt based on their previous performances.

The same four players made up the Canadian contingent a year ago.

Pendrith won his qualifier in Rockville, Md., finishing at eight under with rounds of 70 and 66. It’s a return trip to the American championship for the Richmond Hill, Ont., native who finished tied for 28th and was low Canadian at last year’s event at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Hadwin had to finish up his play on Tuesday after rain delayed play at the qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. He was left with one hole to play Tuesday morning and ended up at seven under. That was good for a tie for ninth spot in the event that awarded 16 places into the US Open. This will be Hadwin’s sixth appearance at the major championship. His best finish came in 2011 when he tied for 39th.

Conners earned his place in the field thanks to his spot on the Official World Golf Ranking. It will be his third US Open appearance.

Hughes got into the tournament thanks to finishing inside the top 30 on last year’s FedEx Cup ranking. He’s played in three previous editions of the tournament and missed the cut all three times.

The best finish by a Canadian in the US Open was a tie for second by Dave Barr in 1985.