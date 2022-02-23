Hughes hopes to rekindle Honda magic Two years ago at the Honda Classic, back-to-back weekend rounds of 66 allowed Hamilton, Ont.'s Mackenzie Hughes to finish as runner-up. He hopes that kind of magic returns as he prepares to once again take on the PGA Resort and Spa’s Champion course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Two years ago, in the first round of the Honda Classic, Mackenzie Hughes was walking down the 10th hole sitting at one over par after a scrambly opening nine.

In the back of his mind, he was trying to stay positive but that was hard considering his recent form. He’d missed the cut in nine of his previous 11 starts and the past five consecutively. He appeared headed for yet another weekend off. That’s when his caddie, Jace Walker, stepped up and offered some words of encouragement.

“He could tell my frame of mind and he just said one thing to kept me focused,” related Hughes. “He knew I needed some confidence.”

Hughes played the next nine holes in one-under to post a score of 71. The next day he added a 72 to make the cut on the number.

What happened over the next 36 holes changed Hughes’ year and, in many ways, the direction of his career. Back-to-back rounds of 66, buttressed by some remarkable putting, left him one shot back of winner Sung Jae Im. He went from 287th in the Official World Golf Ranking to 158th.

As he prepares for this year’s edition of the tournament at PGA Resort and Spa’s Champion course, Hughes reflected on that finish and how it was a turning point for him, even if it took a while for that year to play out.

“I tried to use that as momentum,” he said. “Unfortunately, we had the next three months off.”

That edition of the Honda Classic turned out to be the final tournament before COVID-19 shut down the PGA Tour for three months. But when play resumed, Hughes kept up his hot hand.

He’s since logged 13 finishes inside the top 15 and missed 13 cuts, seven less than he had the previous two years. More importantly, he’s had good finishes in big events. He made it into the 2020 Tour Championship by sinking a nervy, downhill breaking putt on the final hole of the BMW Championship, played in the final group at the 2021 U.S. Open before finishing tied for 15th, tied for sixth at the Open Championship, and played for Canada at the Olympics.

“I’m really not a whole lot different of a player [compared to the 2020 Honda],” said Hughes. “Obviously I’ve improved but that player who did well in 2020 is still recognizable. I think the big growth is the events I’ve played in and how I’m comfortable in those and the majors now.”

The product of Dundas, Ont., has improved largely on his own. While he still works with coaches, it’s on an as-needed basis.

Over the past few years, he’s been helped by Ralph Bauer, a Canadian who last year accepted a position as director of instruction at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, limiting his time on tour. He’s also been assisted by Scott Cowx, another Canadian instructor, as well as had a bit of help now and then from Derek Ingram, the head of the Canadian national team who works with Corey Conners. But all of it is piecemeal.

“I kind of have a coach but I don’t really have a coach,” said Hughes. “It’s somewhat nice to have one voice in my head when I’m playing.”

Walker, from St. Thomas, Ont., continues to carry the bag and offer up some positive reinforcement for a player who can at times be hard on himself.

So far this season, Hughes’ game is strong. He is 21st in Strokes Gained: Total and is in the top 10 in scoring average. The strength of his game, his putter, continues to shine as he stands sixth on Strokes Gained: Putting.

He also seems to hole more long putts than just about any golfer on tour. His best has been a 50-footer he made at the Famers Insurance Open. One of his most memorable bombs came at the 2020 Honda when he rolled in a 53-footer for birdie on the par-3 17th that tied him briefly with Im, who matched the birdie moments later.

As Hughes’ confidence has grown on the course, so too has it off the course. He’s not afraid to offer up comments on social media about important issues. Last week, as with many other golfers, he pledged his support to the PGA Tour as the rival Super Golf League tries to convince some to switch allegiances.

“I’m not sure it was that important that I did it, but the PGA Tour has been very good to me, and I wanted to show support,” Hughes said.

This week, he’ll try to rekindle the good feelings at the Honda Classic. They will come on one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour. Hughes said he loves the challenge of the Champion course and locks in the date of the tournament in his schedule every year.

“There’s not really a hole where you can let up,” he said. “If the wind is up, the fairways become extra narrow and the greens that much smaller.”

Just as he did two years ago, Hughes is looking for a good finish, perhaps even one better than his second place. The only difference this year is it would come as no surprise.