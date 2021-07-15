Hughes off to a fast start at the Open Canadian rolled to an opening-round 66 over the breezy but soft Royal St. George’s course on Thursday, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Mackenzie Hughes could grow to like links golf if his maiden run at the Open Championship is any indication.

Hughes rolled to an opening-round 66 over the breezy but soft Royal St. George’s course. The Dundas, Ont., product made five birdies on his day, including three consecutively on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

“I felt pretty good about it,” said Hughes. “I got off to a nice start, lots of good shots. Hitting a of lot fairways, which around here you hit a bunch of fairways it's making your life a lot easier.”

Hughes missed just three of 14 fairways, managing to avoid the long, lush rough and deep bunkers that claimed plenty of victims on Thursday.

He also missed just three greens – including the 18th where he was just an inch away – which kept his scorecard neat and tidy and allowed him to play to his strengths and use his putter. There was just one blemish, which came at the 15th after his tee shot found his lone bunker on the day.

He also missed a several good opportunities to take his score lower coming in over the last few holes. With short irons in his hand he was unable to get the ball close to the hole, but a couple of nervy two-putts held his score.

“All in all, it was a great day,” said Hughes. “Not maybe the finish I would've liked, but all in all if you told me I was going to shoot 4-under today I would've taken it in a heartbeat.”

Hughes is making his Open Championship debut. His experience with links golf is limited, having competed in the British Amateur on two occasions. But he has proven himself a quick learner, guiding his ball around the course like a veteran.

“I was really excited for links golf and the challenge this presents to you,” Hughes said. “You have to just hit shots. There is not a lot of driving range-type shots where you just stand out there and hit a normal shot.

“A lot of kind of manipulation and creativity involved. Holding the wind, riding the wind. So, I'm just – I feel like I do belong in this setting, but yeah, making my debut and Royal St George's has been a real treat so far.”

Hughes wasn’t the only one in his group walking off the 18th green with a smile. Dylan Frittelli matched Hughes at 4-under while Brian Harman birdied the 18th for a round of 5-under.

“Walking off 17, I thought, ‘Wow, this is quite the group,’” Hughes remarked. “We were all 4-under and Brian birdied the last, so I don't think there will be a group that will really come close to that probably.”

It’s the second consecutive major where Hughes has been near the top of the leaderboard. He shared the 54-hole lead at last month’s U.S. Open before finishing tied for 15th.