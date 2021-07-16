Patience guides Conners at the Open Canadian moved another Maple Leaf up the leaderboard Friday at the Open Championship with his second round of 68, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Another day, another Canadian playing well at a major.

Corey Conners moved another Maple Leaf up the leaderboard Friday at the Open Championship with his second round of 68. His score of 4-under left him in a tie for sixth place with Mac Hughes.

It marked the third major this year where the Conners has been inside the top 10 at some point in the tournament, after good performances at the Masters and PGA Championship.

Conners’ day was one of patience as he rattled off 13 pars and a bogey before putting on a finishing kick with an eagle and birdie over the closing five holes.

“Solid round,” said Conners. “Happy with the score overall. Bit of a slow start, but really two-putted the ball well. Had some really long putts and I was able to get it down for pars early in the round kind of on the first nine. Sort of settled in a little bit better, reset myself, tried to be a little bit more aggressive on the last six holes.”

The highlight of the day came with the eagle on the 14th hole. Conners ripped a three-wood down the left side of the par-5 hole, leaving him 247-yards to the front of the green. A well-struck hybrid landed just short and bounced up to within nine feet of the hole and the Canadian drained the putt for a three.

“Boosted me up a little bit,” he said. “Gave myself some chances coming in, so overall pretty solid round.”

While Conners was staying patient, one of his playing partners was going low. Collin Morikawa made birdie on seven of his first 14 holes and appeared to be on a record pace before a bogey on the 14th hole stopped his momentum. He ended the day with a 6-under 64 and sat atop the leaderboard.

Watching his partner make so many birdies when all he could do was add pars to his scorecard was somewhat disconcerting to Conners, but he still managed to stay patient.

“Collin played amazing golf,” he said. “Really hitting it really well, so kind of disappointed with some of the shots I hit. I knew you can't force it out here. Just tried to be aggressive but not silly and hit solid shots, and, yeah, it was impressive to watch. He played well. Hopefully can chase him down the next few days.”

Through two rounds, Conners is proving to be a fast learner when it comes to links golf. His play on courses such as Royal St. George’s is limited to the 2019 Open and last week’s Scottish Open. In both cases he missed the cut, but he clearly has enthusiasm for the shot-making required to maneuver his ball over the humps and bumps.

“I like using creativity as well,” he stated. “Fortunately, haven't got myself in too many strange places yet. But I really like links golf with my limited experience, and it's always something I thought I would be well suited for. It's definitely a fun change and a fun challenge for me this week.”

While the Listowel, Ont., product is enjoying his time on the course, he hasn’t been able to do much more than that. The strict protocols in place in the United Kingdom have the golfers limited as to where they can go. That’s meant finding ways to pass the time.

An avid reader, Conners is on his second book and there have been nightly card games with his wife Malory, caddie Danny Sahl and coach Derek Ingram, with whom he is bunking down this week.

“It's unusual not being able to really do anything,” said Conners. “Kind of confined to our accommodation and the golf course. But just making the most of it. We're having a goodtime. I like to sleep a lot as well, so that takes up a good chunk of my days.”

He’ll get to sleep in on Saturday as his performance through the half-way mark will give him an afternoon tee time.

Two players who won’t have tee times on the weekend are Adam Hadwin and Richard T. Lee. Both Canadians ended up at 4-over par and will miss the cut.